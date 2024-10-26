Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 17,829 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in GSK by 9.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in GSK by 4.7% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSK Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

