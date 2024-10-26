Signaturefd LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,207 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Kinross Gold by 3,524.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of KGC stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

