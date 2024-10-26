Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 226.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth $38,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $207.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.20 and a 200 day moving average of $190.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $123.65 and a 1 year high of $215.37.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

