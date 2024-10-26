Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 7,318.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,230,000 after purchasing an additional 55,472 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 16.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 536,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,242,076. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globus Medical news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,318.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,251,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 536,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,242,076. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE GMED opened at $73.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $75.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.59.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

