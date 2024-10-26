Bruce Mitchell Sells 7,564 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) EVP Bruce Mitchell sold 7,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $470,480.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,821.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Comerica Stock Down 1.9 %

Comerica stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.23. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $66.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 3,595,036 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comerica by 51.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,045,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,886 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 311.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 663,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after purchasing an additional 501,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 548,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,608,000 after purchasing an additional 355,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Comerica from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Get Our Latest Report on CMA

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.