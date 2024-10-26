Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,097,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,968,000 after purchasing an additional 92,862 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,586,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,566,000 after purchasing an additional 153,127 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,668,000 after buying an additional 175,221 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after buying an additional 31,145 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,043,000 after buying an additional 1,217,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $100.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

