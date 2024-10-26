Signaturefd LLC Purchases 3,474 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,555 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,436 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,861,000 after purchasing an additional 272,635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 185,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 58,585 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,226 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 124,376 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 132,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,821,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,241 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

HBM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

