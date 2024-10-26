Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.84.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,284.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Dollar General by 278.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 231.6% in the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,587,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 642.0% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

