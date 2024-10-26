Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 22.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital raised shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.56.

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WCN opened at $175.80 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $187.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $358,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,272.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,466.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

