Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vistra by 1,505.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $124.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.10. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $143.87.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.2195 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.30.

Read Our Latest Report on VST

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.