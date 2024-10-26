Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vistra by 1,505.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Vistra stock opened at $124.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.10. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $143.87.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.2195 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 53.37%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.30.
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
