Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Position Lowered by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 3,885.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $358,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,272.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $358,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,272.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,428.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,550. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $175.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $187.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.07.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

