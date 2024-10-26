Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.42 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

