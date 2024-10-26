Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.62 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $567.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $585.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.85. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

