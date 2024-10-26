Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.29 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 54.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 322,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,225,000 after acquiring an additional 113,589 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 62,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.47.

Shares of EMR opened at $108.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average of $109.08.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

