Global Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 8,026.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 144,556 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1,066.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 58,510 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd lifted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 237,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

URNM opened at $49.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $60.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.39.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.