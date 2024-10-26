Values First Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,264,000 after purchasing an additional 843,552 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,290,000 after purchasing an additional 314,086 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 560,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 310,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 301,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 129,358 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.09. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

