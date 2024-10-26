Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,091 Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,798,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $13,575,000. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $10,209,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 373,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 4,802.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 343,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 336,196 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of SLN stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.29. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

