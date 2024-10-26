Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 227 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,456,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,522,000 after buying an additional 623,712 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 129.4% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,153,000 after purchasing an additional 412,389 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,836,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter worth $91,748,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $75,957,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.23.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $588.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $578.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.21.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

