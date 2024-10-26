Values First Advisors Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,240,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,233,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 788.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 162,785 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter worth $9,164,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter worth $8,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance
Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $1,811,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,077.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 44,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $3,594,295.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,817,959.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $1,811,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,077.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,892 shares of company stock worth $13,946,415 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRCT. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
