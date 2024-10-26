FY2025 EPS Estimate for Quest Diagnostics Lowered by Analyst

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the medical research company will earn $9.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.09. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ FY2026 earnings at $10.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

DGX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.33.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $155.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $160.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.12 and a 200-day moving average of $144.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.38%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

