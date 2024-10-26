Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 230.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,936 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.76% of Alarm.com worth $20,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Alarm.com by 2,394.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 262,757 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,710,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,257,000 after acquiring an additional 158,465 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1,729.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 111,768 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1,027.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 106,693 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth $46,660,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Stock Up 1.0 %

ALRM stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALRM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,125. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,391. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,125. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.