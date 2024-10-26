Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $31.27 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 254,462 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $31,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,415.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

