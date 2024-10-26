220 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000.

NYSE BURL opened at $251.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.44. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.33 and a 52 week high of $282.49. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $619,599. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

