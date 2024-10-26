220 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
NYSE BURL opened at $251.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.44. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.33 and a 52 week high of $282.49. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $619,599. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
