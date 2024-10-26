Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10,366.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $206.80 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.90 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.54. The firm has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.89.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

