CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,850 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $21,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 390.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after buying an additional 79,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,046,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,145,000 after buying an additional 23,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $74.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 169.28 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.