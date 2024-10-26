Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.05% of StoneX Group worth $27,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,052,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,494,000 after acquiring an additional 650,911 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,355 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 1,680.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $303,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,839,839.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Trading Up 0.9 %

StoneX Group stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.40.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

