Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $199,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,216,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,261 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,078,000 after buying an additional 3,029,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,473,000 after buying an additional 174,473 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,587,000 after acquiring an additional 493,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,242,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,476,000 after acquiring an additional 105,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

