Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,605,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371,513 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $31,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 912,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

GNW stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.94. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,532,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,186,723.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

