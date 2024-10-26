Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3,329.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,218 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.37% of Oshkosh worth $24,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 280.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE OSK opened at $106.19 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.29.

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

