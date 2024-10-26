Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Holdings Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,002 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.04% of Federated Hermes worth $32,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 26.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 49.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 23.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $2,611,239.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 442,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,464.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $408.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.60%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

About Federated Hermes

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

