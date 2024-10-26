Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,775 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $65.76.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

