IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.92 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 603 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in NVR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,791,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NVR by 3,377.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NVR by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in NVR by 1,285.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NVR Trading Down 1.3 %
NVR opened at $9,329.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9,401.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8,385.46. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,326.16 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Activity at NVR
In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total transaction of $1,270,720.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,369.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NVR
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.