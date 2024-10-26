IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.92 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 603 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in NVR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,791,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NVR by 3,377.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NVR by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in NVR by 1,285.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Trading Down 1.3 %

NVR opened at $9,329.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9,401.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8,385.46. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,326.16 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $125.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 500.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total transaction of $1,270,720.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,369.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.