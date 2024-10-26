Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Raised to $178.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $154.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.29 and its 200-day moving average is $149.02. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.