Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 129.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,078,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,557,800 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of Grab worth $30,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRAB. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Grab by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

