Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 69,351 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,351 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after buying an additional 1,303,078 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,642.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after acquiring an additional 471,531 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $199.52 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $204.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,890 shares of company stock worth $40,934,217. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

