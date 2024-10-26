Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $116,054,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,974.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 847,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,925,000 after buying an additional 806,741 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,597.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 785,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after buying an additional 739,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 129.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,384,000 after buying an additional 344,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,620,000 after buying an additional 331,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.54.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total transaction of $1,002,719.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 451,533 shares in the company, valued at $57,195,685.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at $42,237,771.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total transaction of $1,002,719.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 451,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,195,685.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 529,928 shares of company stock worth $63,079,091. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $126.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 395.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

