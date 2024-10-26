T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Benchmark from $250.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.17.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $226.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $138.42 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.53 and its 200 day moving average is $184.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after buying an additional 303,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after purchasing an additional 184,059 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 28,045 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.