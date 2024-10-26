Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.62.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hexcel

Hexcel Stock Down 0.5 %

HXL stock opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hexcel by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after buying an additional 207,434 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 32.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 80,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 16.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 885,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,512,000 after acquiring an additional 124,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,318,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,056,000 after purchasing an additional 82,473 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.