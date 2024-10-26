Truist Financial Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $220.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $208.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.21.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $236.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.09. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $148.25 and a 12 month high of $240.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,423.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

