Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Cut to $256.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $265.00 to $256.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HLT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.21.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $236.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $148.25 and a one year high of $240.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.09.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,423.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,423.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

