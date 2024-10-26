Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $156.00 at Guggenheim

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $153.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential downside of 42.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Tesla stock opened at $269.19 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $271.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

