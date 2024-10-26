Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $619.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $604.00 to $619.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LII. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $575.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $583.92.

Lennox International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LII opened at $609.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $348.79 and a 1 year high of $627.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.47, for a total transaction of $291,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,549.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.47, for a total value of $291,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,549.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,334.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,308 shares of company stock worth $6,563,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

