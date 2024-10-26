Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 2,182 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 645.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 55,775 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,888,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after acquiring an additional 84,687 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 644,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 55,654 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,466,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after acquiring an additional 149,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

