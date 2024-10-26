T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $255.00 at UBS Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $210.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.17.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $226.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $264.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.78. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $138.42 and a 1 year high of $234.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

