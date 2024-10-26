Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $237.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $237.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $224.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price objective on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.21.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $236.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $148.25 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.09.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,423.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 53.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

