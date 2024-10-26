Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

NYSE:HSY opened at $181.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. Hershey has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.81.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 60.89%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,965,000 after buying an additional 2,158,912 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 30,461.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 573,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,130,000 after acquiring an additional 571,766 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,959,000 after purchasing an additional 537,419 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,123,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3,404.3% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 256,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,879,000 after purchasing an additional 249,129 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

