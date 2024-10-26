Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Reduced by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $30,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,367 shares of company stock worth $32,539,170. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $239.38 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.64 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. TD Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

