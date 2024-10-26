NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO Sells $1,071,935.00 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $1,071,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,922,233.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NetApp Stock Down 0.4 %

NTAP stock opened at $119.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of NetApp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in NetApp by 706.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

