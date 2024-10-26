IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,093 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 356.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $54,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average of $66.87. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.78 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 98.45%.

Insider Activity at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,486.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,486.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at $15,575,398.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,808 shares of company stock worth $6,348,011. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Articles

