Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ameren Q4 Earnings

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Ameren in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s FY2028 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $87.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 493.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 703.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 113,250 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 392.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Ameren by 137.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 57,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth about $2,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

